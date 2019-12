FILE – This May 6, 2013 file photo shows a wind turbine farm owned by PacifiCorp near Glenrock, Wyo. The military wants North Dakota and perhaps four other states with nuclear missile arsenals to consider new rules aimed at preventing conflicts between wind turbines and helicopters that provide security at launch facilities. Defense Department and Air Force officials were meeting Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 with North Dakota lawmakers and regulatory officials. (AP Photo/Matt Young, File)

COLFAX COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 7,600 acres of state trust land will be used for a new wind farm.

The State Land Office says Chicago-based developer P.N.E.U.S.A. won a bid for the land in Union and Colfax Counties. The company plans to install 11 turbines that will generate 31-megawatts of electricity, enough to power about 6,200 homes. The lease is expected to bring in more than $8 billion for the state.