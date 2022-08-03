SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new television series has begun production in New Mexico. “Walker: Independence” is a prequel to the CW/CBS Studios series “Walker.” Set in the late 1800s, it follows Abby Walker whose husband is murdered in front of her while on their journey out west. On her quest for revenge, Abby ends up in Independence, Texas, a town where nothing is as it seems.
The New Mexico Film Office said the production began principal photography in July in and around the Santa Fe area. The production will employ about 275 New Mexico crew members, over 14 New Mexico resident actors, and approximately 3,500 New Mexico background talent.