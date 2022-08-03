ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County residents now have the option to pay their water and super bills at a self-service kiosk in downtown Albuquerque. The new kiosk is located in the lobby of Bernalillo County’s Alvarado Square building.

Cash, e-checks, and credit/debit card payments will all be accepted at the kiosk. The county says cash payments must be made in exact amounts because the kiosk does not provide change. “For customers visiting the Bernalillo County at Alvarado Square building, as an addition to our on-stop shop model, this kiosk has created the only payment option in the downtown area,” Bernalillo County Treasurer Nancy M. Bearce said in a release.

The Alvarado Square building is located at 415 Silver Ave SW. The new kiosk is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available on the southwest corner of Fifth and Silver. Customers can also continue to pay their bills online, over the phone or by mail.