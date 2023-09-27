SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the dramatic moments after a plane crashed into a mobile home in Santa Fe. This summer, a twin-engine plane had a malfunction and hit an unoccupied home, killing the pilot.

When police arrive, the home is engulfed in flames and black smoke. Police can be seen jumping over a fence to get to the home.

According to officials, a small twin-engine plane crashed into the home on July 18. Its pilot was 72-year-old Randolph Sherman from Los Angeles, California. Sherman was heading to Santa Monica, California, when he refueled at Santa Fe Regional Airport, minutes before the crash. Sherman died in the crash.

The police identified the property owner, who confirmed that no one was inside the home and can be heard saying the family who lives there is on vacation.

Police ran to evacuate a daycare that was next door to the crash. Kids can be heard crying and screaming for their parents. Multiple law enforcement agencies and fire and rescue units arrived within 10 minutes of the crash. They were able to control the fire with no further injuries.

Investigators said Sherman had reported an engine failure prior to the crash. They said no passengers were on board the plane.