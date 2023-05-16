FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Farmington continues to mourn after a mass shooting Monday where four people were killed, including the shooter, and at least six others were wounded. Police say an 18-year-old went into a neighborhood and began shooting at innocent people. Police have not identified the shooter or any of the victims.

KRQE News 13 spoke with a young man who says he went to school with the suspected shooter. “There was never anything really odd about him. He seemed cool, genuine. Like nothing really bothered him. It’s something really unexpected.”

Farmington Police say they got calls around 11 a.m. about a possible shooter in a neighborhood along N. Dustin near Ute Street. Police say the suspect fired at least three different weapons, including an AR-style rifle. They say the suspect roamed up to a quarter of a mile in the neighborhood, shooting randomly at houses and cars. Video captured by a neighbors surveillance camera shows the suspect walking through the neighborhood.

Police say at least three people were killed by the suspect before officers killed him. An officer from Farmington Police and another from New Mexico State Police were among six wounded in the shooting. Police say the NMSP officer drove himself to the hospital and is in stable condition and the Farmington Police Officer was released from the hospital.

Farmington Police Department is planning to hold a news conference about the shooting Tuesday afternoon, May 16, around 2 p.m. Chief Hebbe addressed the shooting in a video statement published Monday evening.