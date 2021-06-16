New video shows extent of damage from Laguna Pueblo train derailment

LAGUNA PUEBLO, N.M. (KRQE) – New video is showing just how bad a train derailment was on the Laguna Pueblo. The incident happened on Monday afternoon.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office released aerial video of the derailment. A spokesperson with the Burlington Santa Fe Railroad said one locomotive and some cars were involved.

No injuries were reported by some residents in the area evacuated s the scene was cleaned up. KRQE reached to BNSF to see if train traffic is back up and running, but it is not clear since the train is up and running.