New TV series set in New Mexico begins production in Belen

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film office announced a new series is being filmed in New Mexico. Behind the Yellow House by Velvet Yard Productions, LLC is being filmed in Belen.

The series is set to take place in the mountains of New Mexico and follows Maggie and her dysfunctional family. When she is faced with her destiny, Maggie comes to terms with the fact that she doesn’t have a choice.

According to a news release, the production will employ about 35 local crew members, 6 local principal actors and 20 local extras. “New Mexico was chosen for this production because of the availability of the incredible cast and crew located within the state and the film friendly tax incentives. But we must add, New Mexico’s landscape brings such value to any film being shot in the state,” said Terry Futschik, producer of Behind the Yellow House.