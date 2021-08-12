New thriller begins production in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A feature film has begun production in Santa Fe. God is a Bullet is filming at Bonanza Creek Ranch and surrounding areas.
The film follows a former detective whose wife is murdered and whose daughter is kidnapped by a satanic cult. With the help of a cult escapee, he goes undercover to join the cult and rescue his daughter.
The production will employ about 85 New Mexico crew members, 5 principal cast members, and 5 background actors. Producer Michael Mendelsohn has filmed at that location before and said they’re looking for places in the state to expand their production facilities.