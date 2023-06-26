SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the City of Santa Fe’s largest construction projects in over a decade is nearing an end and should be open this summer.

“This is a project for teens that has been over ten years in the making, and we are closing in on construction,” stated Santa Fe Community Services Director Maria Sanchez-Tucker, “We’re really excited about our project to debut a new teen center for the City of Santa Fe.”

Santa Fe city officials said, at 17,000 square feet, it’s the largest construction project the city has undertaken in years.

“I think maybe since 2008 or 2010 the first major construction project undertaken by the city. We’re really excited to be working on it,” said Public Works Department Facilities Division Director Sam Burnett.

The new teen center at the corner of Country Club Road and Valentine Way will feature a game room, a full-service kitchen, a gym and recreation center, and much more. The building will have the capacity to hold around 500 teenagers at a time, and it’s close to being open. Officials said construction on the facility should be mostly completed by the end of the week.

“Mid-July the furniture, fixtures, and equipment starts arriving, and so we’ll be working inside of the building, kind of preparing it physically for operation,” Burnett explained.

The teen center comes with a price tag of nearly $12 million—a mix of city and state funding—but those involved said it’s worth every penny.

“To make sure teens are getting what they need and are supported, and most importantly, that they have a fun and welcoming space,” Sanchez-Tucker explained, “Youth are our next generation of leaders, and it’s so important to provide resources to every youth in our community, and teens will be leading the way.”

If all goes according to plan, the city hopes the teen center will be up and running by late July.