New technology offers solution for ‘man camp’ sewage problems

CARLSBAD (KRQE) – The state is getting creative in dealing with the overwhelming amount of sewage coming from “man camps” in southeastern New Mexico.

The sites in Eddy County have become temporary homes to oil field workers due to the oil boom. In November, it was reported that more than 140 man camps were not meeting state and county liquid waste regulations.

Now, the state has approved a wastewater treatment technology system at the MEC RV Park in Carlsbad. It will allow the park to reuse its treated water for dust control.

Nearly 100 violators still need to make changes but the state says 44 are now in compliance.