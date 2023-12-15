TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham cut the ribbon on new residences at New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences. The construction of the six buildings was funded by a $60 million investment secured during the 2022 Legislative session.

Each residence will include 12 private suites. Everyone in these homes will have their own private bedroom, living area, and accessible bathroom. The construction is halfway done, with three homes yet to be completed. They are set to be finished by February 2024.

“As we cut the ribbon on these modern residences, we celebrate not just a physical structure but a profound commitment to our veterans,” said Secretary of Health Patrick Allen. “This investment ensures that the New Mexico State Veterans’ Home becomes a haven of dignity, security, and community for those who have sacrificed for our nation.”

Forty million dollars of the money came from 2022 legislative funding. The remaining $20 million came from bond funds. The State Veterans Home Construction Grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs states that will reimburse 65% of the state’s costs to update the facilities.