NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico has a new top cop. Troy Weisler was picked to take the chief role for New Mexico State Police in May and took the helm in June.

“I knew early on that I was in the right career when I was in Investigations, and I’d be on hardly any sleep for however many days. I would be on two hours of sleep and get up at 5 a.m., and I was excited to go to work because we had something we needed to get done,” said NMSP Chief Troy Weisler.

Weisler has taken the career he loves to new heights, taking over the chief position in June.

“I was excited. I was also humbled. Being a lifelong resident of New Mexico, I had family in New Mexico State Police, so I’ve known a lot about their history and traditions,” said Chief Weisler. “There’s 50 states in the country, and 49 of them have state police agencies. So, anytime you get a position when there’s only 49 of them in the country, you know that’s an honor, an honor I hope I can live up to.”

A Lovington native, Weisler started his law enforcement career in 2002 as a State Police patrol officer covering Deming and Moriarty. Since then, he’s worked in numerous areas within state police including in Investigations and Narcotics in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. He became deputy chief in 2021.

“I’ve been in headquarters four, going on five years. So, I think I knew a lot of kind of what the daily responsibilities of the chief were. I think the part that takes more getting used to is the responsibility portion. That part’s been an adjustment,” said Chief Weisler. “I had a friend of mine tell me the fourth star on your shoulder is a lot heavier than the first three. As deputy chief you have three, so that definitely seems to be the case.”

Chief Weisler said one of the biggest challenges facing the department nowadays is staffing. He said the department has about a 10% vacancy rate. In addition to hiring more officers, the department is addressing the challenge by having more civilians fill open seats for jobs that don’t need sworn officers, like evidence technicians.

“That, not only, one, frees up the resources to have that officer do things that you do need a commissioned officer for, but in addition, it adds to our intelligence capabilities, so we can be more efficient with those limited commissioned officer resources that we do have,” said Chief Weisler. He also wants to focus on dangerous roadways in the state.

“In addition to the drugs and violent crime, I think too, we have far too many, far too many citizens dying on the roadways of New Mexico,” He said. “We’ve definitely seen an increase in that area. So, we’re going to be redoubling efforts to deal with distracted driving, careless driving, reckless driving, drunk driving because that’s an unfortunate trend that we see, and we don’t want to continue.”

Chief Weisler said he expects to see recent technological investments made in the department to pay off soon, like the gun-ballistics-focused NIBIN program.

“We’re starting to get case-specific information and starting to be able to correlate and find connections between cases,” he said. “That’s really just gotten going in the past few months. We’ve gotten to the position where we’re really starting to see some results from that.”

Chief Weisler will lead nearly 700 state police officers stationed throughout the state.

“Every citizen in the State of New Mexico should have access to the highest level of law enforcement services that there is, and that’s something state police can help provide,” he said. “I think it’s an exciting time in New Mexico. I think it’s an exciting time in State Police. We’ve got a lot going on. I feel blessed and lucky that I’m in the position to lead the organization into that bright future.”

Chief Weisler succeeds Tim Johnson who was appointed to the role in 2019. He is retiring after more than two decades of service to the state.