New state high court justice takes oath

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s newest Supreme Court justice is now officially on the bench. Justice Briana Zamora took the oath of office during a private ceremony Monday morning.

Story continues below:

She took the oath surrounded by her family and fellow justices. She was appointed to the state’s highest court earlier this summer, replacing retiring Barbara Vigil.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES