New state high court justice takes oath

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s newest Supreme Court justice is now officially on the bench. Justice Briana Zamora took the oath of office during a private ceremony Monday morning.
Story continues below:
- Business: Amazon forewent incentives to build massive facilities
- Day 3: Albuquerque continues to see haze from California wildfires
- Weather: Moisture will continue to creep into the state over the next few days
- Education: APS outlines changes, COVID-19 guidelines ahead of new school year
- Health: How do you know if you have the delta variant of COVID-19?
- This Week: What’s happening around New Mexico August 6 – August 12
She took the oath surrounded by her family and fellow justices. She was appointed to the state’s highest court earlier this summer, replacing retiring Barbara Vigil.