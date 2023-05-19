NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NM PRC) has announced the approval of new solar and battery storage projects in the southern part of the state. They say agreements between El Paso Electric (EPE) and the 130 MW Carne Solar Project and the 65 MW Carne Battery Storage Project were approved on May 17.

These will be located in Luna County near Deming and are slated for operation by mid-2025. The NM PRC also approved amendments to purchased power agreements between El Paso Electric and the 100 MW Buena Vista I Solar, 20 MW Buena Vista II Solar, and 50 MW Buena Vista storage projects. These already-built projects are in Otero County near Chaparral.

Eighty percent of the Buena Vista Solar Project’s output will go to EPE customers in Texas. The new approval states that a total of 40% of the output from these combined projects will now go to EPE customers in New Mexico.

“The approved projects are good for the consumer and for the environment,” said Commissioner James Ellison. “The NM PRC is proud to play a role in decarbonizing New Mexico’s grid in a cost-effective manner.”