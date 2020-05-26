New software predicts power loss during natural disasters

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos National Laboratory has released new software designed to help predict power loss during natural disasters. The software takes into account the three major grid connections in the United States as well as substations that help deliver power. LANL says the program will help the administrator’s become more efficient in restoring power to affected areas and in making sure power is delivered to other parts of the country that are connected to it.
