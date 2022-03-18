NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday, the New Mexico Film Office announced a partnership with Stowe Story Labs to provide a new training program for New Mexican screenwriters. The program will be in three parts over six months and is designed to support emerging screenwriters in developing foundational skills for writing feature film or television scripts.

“The New Mexico Film Office is committed to supporting accessible and industry-standard training programs that develop an array of skill sets applicable to our booming film and television industry,” Amber Dodson, director, New Mexico Film Office said.

The program begins in May 2022 and includes a three-day story telling lab, a four-month virtual writing program and a four-day retreat. Participants in the program will also have the opportunity to network and connect with others in the industry.

The program is only accepting ten participants. All participants must be current residents of New Mexico or New Mexican students studying out-of-state.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, April 6. For more information on the program and to apply visit https://www.stowestorylabs.org/new-mexico-film-office-screenwriting