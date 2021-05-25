New science fiction video game being developed in southern New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced a new video game is being developed in Las Cruces. Xenotheria, as it’s called, is expected to be in development until the end of the year.

“It’s extraordinary to have Ganymede Games located in southern New Mexico, and we are excited to see cutting-edge video games such as Xenotheria developed here. Video game production is a sector of the industry that we are developing as we look to expand New Mexico into a multimedia ecosystem,” said Amber Dodson, Director of the New Mexico Film Office.

Xenotheria is a science-fiction game made for all major console platforms. Independent studio Ganymede Games operates in Las Cruces. This is the studio’s debut video game.

