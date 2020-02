RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho is opening a new school next school year and that means school boundaries will have to be adjusted.

Under the proposed plan, enrollment would be reduced at Maggie Cordova Elementary and Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary.

Rio Rancho Public Schools have posted the proposed map and a list of meetings and how you can give your input on their website. For that information, click here.