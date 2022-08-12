RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Rio Rancho Police Department officers will get paid more than they did before. The city says it has completed a new collective bargaining agreement with the police union.

New officers will now receive $25 an hour, up from $20.80 while dispatch trainees will earn $20 an hour from $17.05. Raises for current officers will also happen at a faster rate and longtime staff will be eligible for retention bonuses up to $6,000. The new agreement takes effect on August 15 and runs through June 2025.