New reward offered for information leading to arrest in Corrales horse found stabbed, butchered

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A reward of up to $10,000 is now being offered to find the individual or individuals responsible for the stabbing of a horse last month. New Mexico authorities started an investigation after a horse, Rocky, was found stabbed in the chest and partially butchered in his stall in Corrales on June 25.

Crimes Stoppers along with donations from the CHAMP group are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest. You can report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or submit tips at P3tips.com.