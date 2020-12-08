New residency program aims to engage and inspire artists, community

JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – Mission Street Arts is launching an artist-in-residence program in Jemez Springs and they’re now accepting applications for its spring 2021 program.

Co-owner of Mission Street Arts, Bill Ehret, talks about the artist-in-residence program and what sets it apart from the rest. Mission Street Arts was established in 2017. Ehret says the program is the only program of its kind in the Jemez Valley. MSA offers a place for artists to focus on their work. Ehret also says the program is open to different kinds of artists in the visual arts as well as musicians, writers, and new media artists.

Ehret says Mission Street Arts also aims to engage the community with artist performances, workshops, and demonstrations. Ehret says the residency is self-guided and includes complimentary room and board for visiting artists. However, travel to and from MSA and food is not paid for. Mission Street Arts’ program is available from April 1 through Nov. 1 annually for one to eight weeks. For more information or to sign up for the new artist in residence program, visit missionstreetarts.com.

