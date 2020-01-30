Report shows critical need for road funding in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a big subject of discussion for lawmakers this legislative session: How much money should New Mexico spend on roads?

A new report released by a national transportation group says New Mexico’s roadways are in critical need. The report includes a long list of unfunded road projects across New Mexico, including reconstruction of a stretch of I-25 between the Sunport and the Big I. That project alone could cost $500 million.

Whether you’re in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, or even Santa Fe, there’s one thing drivers across New Mexico say needs major attention:

“The road conditions are very bad, they are bumpy, they have a lot of potholes,” said Eunice Amoah of Albuquerque.

A new report published by TRIP, a transportation research nonprofit, says at least 54% of major roads and highways in New Mexico are in poor condition, and those bad roads are costing drivers big money.

“These rough roads cost New Mexico drivers a total of $1.1 billion in unfunded projects, including an overhaul of I-25 from the Sunport to the Big-I, costing about $500 million.

A hot topic in the legislative session in Santa Fe right now is how much of the surplus oil money should be spent on roadwork.

“If we could improve the roads here in New Mexico, then we could improve investments and we would see a gain all the way around,” said Sen. Gregg Fulfer.

That same report shows there is more than $100 million in unfunded maintenance projects. TRIP says the longer those maintenance projects are put off, the more money they’ll cost to fix in the long term.

They also list the top ten most congested roadways in New Mexico. Nine out of those 10 are in Albuquerque, most of them on Paseo Del Norte, I-25, I-40 and along Central.