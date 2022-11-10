NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Jemez Ranger District has a new ranger station. The new building is located right off Highway 4 in Jemez Springs.
It’s surrounded by red rock canyons and cottonwoods. The old facility was built in 1966, south of Soda Dam. Officials say by 2007, it was obsolete and showing its age.
The building adheres to the village’s Dark Sky Community requirements. They haven’t said yet when it will open to the public but it’s where you would go for fuel and Christmas tree permits.