NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new program in New Mexico is training hair stylists and barbers to share information about vaccinations with clients in an effort to address vaccine hesitancy.

The Chair Care program began in September, and 13 stylists and barbers are participating in it, according to Presbyterian Community Health, which created the program and is helping facilitate it. The participants are trained to become “Chair Care Trusted Messengers.” They also receive a $4,000 stipend (including state gross receipts tax) as compensation for active participation and time dedicated to the program, according to the program’s website.

During the two-day training, the Chair Care Trusted Messengers are taught about motivational interviewing, – which is how to talk to people about healthy behavior change – COVID-19, long COVID-19, and the flu, the website stated. Conversations about health and vaccinations take place between stylists and their clients during their normal salon visits, if the client is willing to participate.

The Chair Care program is also supported by the Better Together Program, an initiative of the New Mexico Department of Health managed by Momentum Santa Fe, LLC. The program is funded by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention grant obtained by the New Mexico Department of Health, NMDOH stated in an email. NMDOH did not specify the amount of the grant, however, a spokesperson for Presbyterian said the Chair Care program was allocated $200,000.

The program focuses on specific populations in New Mexico based on NMDOH vaccine data reports. NMDOH data shows New Mexico’s Latinx, Hispanic, Black, African American, Native, Tribal, and politically conservative populations have the lowest vaccine uptake and/or highest vaccine hesitancy, according to the program’s website.

KRQE News 13 asked Presbyterian if stylists enrolled in the program have to let their clients know that they are participating in the Chair Care program. The spokesperson for Presbyterian said: “Stylists and barbers share their participation in the program with clients and any information provided or conversation is optional.”

Stylists and barbers in the program are required to attend virtual meetings twice a month and will receive content updates and program support. Stylists will also submit their data and feedback once a week. In April 2024, stylists and barbers will participate in an in-person, half-day program debriefing. The overall program commitment is about six months. The Chair Care Program for 2023 is currently underway and closed to new participants.

Presbyterian said that in 2024, they will be “exploring opportunities to partner with other organizations to continue the program.”

Partners for the project also include a hair stylist and private salon owner as a program consultant, a medical doctor from the University of New Mexico School of Medicine specializing in vaccines and vaccination education, the University of New Mexico Prevention Research Center for program evaluation, and Serna Solutions for training.

