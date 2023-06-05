TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – “Social Emotional Learning” is a new program in Taos Municipal Schools focused on getting students involved. The program was started by teacher March Richert. Alongside some community partners he recruited students from 6th -12th grade to embark on an effort to learn about themselves and their peers.

“Listening, sharing, finding commonalities; and from there they took empathy interviews back to their peers at their respective schools,” SEL program community partner Christina Neubrand said. From those interviews they came up with topics to tackle and created a presentation to take to the school board.

The SEL students found and presented three key needs for their schools: respect and trust in regard to the dress code, positive reinforcement and support for mental health.