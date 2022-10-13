NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Project Echo is launching a new program for New Mexico children. The program is to help health care professionals identify and support children with adverse childhood experiences.

Project Echo is partnering with the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts. Officials with Project Echo say New Mexico has one of the nations highest rates of adverse childhood experiences. They say one is seven children have experienced three or more adverse childhood experiences. that includes, child abuse, poverty and substance abuse. They say the goal of the program is to give healthcare providers across the state access to the tools they need to help identify and support those children.