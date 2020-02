SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the roundhouse is still debating the recreational use of marijuana, most New Mexico adults are supporting it.

According to a poll by the Albuquerque Journal, 61% of adults surveyed over the last week said they support it. Thirty-three percent said they are not on board and others said they have mixed feelings. If passed, New Mexico would become the 12th state in the nation to legalize cannabis.