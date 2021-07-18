New podcast amplifies Indigenous voices, explores US National parks

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As people begin to travel more, two freelance journalists based in Santa Fe are bringing attention to the history of national parks with a new podcast, called ‘Parks.’ The main focus is to explore these lands through the voices of Indigenous people.

Mary Mathis is one of the co-creators. She explains “‘Parks’ is a podcast that aims to facilitate a space for Indigenous storytellers to be able to explain what happened to the national park area that they used to live on.”

In order to do that, the ‘Parks’ podcast creators work closely with Indigenous people on each episode. The documentary podcast explores environmental issues and the struggles of these Indigenous communities. “We thought it was necessary to take some of the information, the education that has already been written by native scholars and educators and make it available to people in a podcast format,” Mathis states.

The podcast also comes at a time when many people are visiting national parks. “All people who are visiting these lands need to know their real history, which starts with the first people that lived on these lands,” says Cody Nelson, co creator and producer for ‘Parks’.

Mathis and Nelson say it’s important to create this space for native storytellers. They want the podcast to encourage listeners to look into the history of the land they live on and visit.

Mathis says “Hopefully New Mexicans can also realize in listening to this they can look into the history of Sante Fe and Albuquerque which are really complex histories.”

The ‘Parks’ podcast is free and available on streaming sites like Apple Podcast and Spotify. You can also learn more information on the podcast’s Twitter and Instagram accounts.