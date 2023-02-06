NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is rolling out a new website as part of its Transportation Electrification Program (TEP). The website gives customers one place to find info on driving electric vehicles, EV charging equipment rebates and more that customers need if they are transitioning to electric vehicles.

In addition to information, the website also provides customers with a list of contractors that can install EV equipment. “We want the customer journey towards transportation electrification to be as seamless as possible,” PNM Principal of Customer Energy Solutions Alaric Babej said in a release. For more information on EV and the different resources offered to customers visit PNM’s new EV Charger Marketplace website.