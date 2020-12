SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe and the Thornburg Foundation have worked together to create the Santa Fe Data Platform. It will offer information on population, tourism, public health, and the economy.

Officials say that it can help the city understand the impact of tourism which isn’t completely accounted for by the census. The total cost so far for the dashboard is $75,000 with the city pitching in 20% of the cost.

The website was designed by MySidewalk and See Source.