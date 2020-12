ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Service Company of New Mexico is warning New Mexicans to be aware of a new phone scam. The state’s largest provider of electricity says scammers are pretending to be PNM employees, threatening to shut off their power. They are even leaving voicemails.

PNM says the company does not disconnect service on holidays or over weekends. Officials say they are not shutting off power during the pandemic. Customers are encouraged to check their bills.