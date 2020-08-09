New phone scam claims grandparents kidnapped

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State police is warning New Mexicans against a phone scam on the rise. The scammer falsely claims your grandparent has been kidnapped for ransom and that if you don’t pay, they will be killed.

It was most recently used in the Pecos area. State police say you should always be suspicious of unsolicited phone calls, never give money or personal information, and trust your instincts. If you suspect a call is a scam, hang up and report it to law enforcement.