New phone scam claims grandparents kidnapped

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State police is warning New Mexicans against a phone scam on the rise. The scammer falsely claims your grandparent has been kidnapped for ransom and that if you don’t pay, they will be killed.

It was most recently used in the Pecos area. State police say you should always be suspicious of unsolicited phone calls, never give money or personal information, and trust your instincts. If you suspect a call is a scam, hang up and report it to law enforcement.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss