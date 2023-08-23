GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – A new partnership in Gallup is providing affordable daycare to students and educators in Gallup. University of New Mexico – Gallup and Gallup-McKinley County Schools have been working together on this partnership for over a year.

The new daycare, ‘Bright Future Childcare Center’ is located at UNM Gallup. Employees at Gallup- McKinley County Schools and students at UNM Gallup will now be able to take advantage of the affordable daycare. Parents working for the school district will pay 25% of their daycare fees, the district will pay for the rest. UNM-Gallup students will receive financial assistance through the state.

Chancellor Dr. Sabrina Ezzell says this program will help some students earn their degree. “We also know that for single moms that if they have access to daycare they have a 21% greater chance of finishing college so it was really important for us to offer daycare for our students,” said Dr. Ezzell.

There are 42 spots available and are divided 50-50 between UNM-Gallup students and school district employees. Currently the daycare is only open during fall and spring semester but that could change depending on the demand.