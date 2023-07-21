LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Interest in the atomic age reaches critical mass this weekend with the premiere of Christopher Nolan’s biopic “Oppenheimer.” The story follows the complicated chapter of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s life that led to the development and deployment of the world’s first nuclear weapon -and the aftermath that ensued.

The film was shot for nearly 60 days, ten of those in the town of Los Alamos, where Oppenheimer lived for nearly three years. Film enthusiasts and historians are now flocking to the town, where the theoretical physicist’s home still stands.

Los Alamos Historical Society executive director Todd Nickols says they’re anticipating a 20 percent uptick in visitors to the town over the next two years. The added foot traffic and additional dollars will bring a much-needed boost to the local economy after COVID wreaked havoc on the tourism and hospitality industry.

Down in Albuquerque, the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is experiencing a similar swell of phone calls, inquiries, and visitors to their campus. Telling the complex and controversial history of the nuclear age, the Museum features numerous exhibitions related to the Manhattan Project.

Their artifacts include limousines used to transport scientists to the Trinity site, replicas of the “gadget” as well as the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and a 100-foot Trinity Tower in their Heritage Park.

With the Hollywood Reporter projecting an opening weekend haul of $40 to $49 million, hopes are high that the box office buzz will translate to a new generation of people eager to explore history where it happened.

To donate to the historical society, visit https://www.losalamoshistory.org/donate-to-projects.html.