SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The next chapter in a popular, U.S. history-inspired adventure series (made famous by Nicolas Cage) is slated to start filming in Santa Fe soon. With just three days left in the month, the New Mexico Film Office announced Tuesday a new “National Treasure” television series will begin principal photography in and around Santa Fe in late June.

The live-action, original series is being produced by ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios. Eventually, episodes will air exclusively on the Disney+ video streaming service.

The New Mexico Film Office says the series will be “an expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise,” centered around “a brilliant resourceful DREAMer” who embarks on an adventure “to uncover her family’s mysterious past” and save a lost treasure. Marketed as family friendly adventure films, the past two National Treasure films were released in 2004 and 2007.

The new series is expected to star Lisette Olivera, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker and Lyndon Smith. Nicolas Cage isn’t billed as returning to the franchise. The producer who brought the asteroid classic “Armageddon” to life, Jerry Bruckheimer is among those listed as one of the executive producers on the project.

The New Mexico Film Office says the production will employ 152 New Mexico crew and around 160 New Mexico background talent.