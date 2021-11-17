New name announced for Roswell museum

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Museum and Art Center is no more and now it’s just the Roswell Museum. The city is rebranding in an effort to reflect the museum’s diverse range of exhibits and programming.
They’ve also introduced two new logos to acknowledge their art center and planetarium. Many might not know that the museum houses significant artifacts including the laboratory of Robert H. Goddard. The museum had been in operation for 85 years.