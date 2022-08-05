NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office is announcing is announcing a new film “DUST” will begin filming in New Mexico. The movie will star Sarah Paulson and will film in and around Santa Fe, Stanley and Galisteo.

According to a release from the NM Film Office, the film also stars Annaleigh Ashford. ‘DUST’ follows a mother trapped by dangerous dust storms, who is haunted by her past. She takes extreme measures to protect her family when she encounters a threatening presence. The NM Film Office says production for the film will employ about 152 New Mexico crew members and about 153 New Mexico background talent.