New Miss Navajo Nation crowned

WINDOW ROCK, AZ (KRQE) – A new Miss Navajo Nation was crowned Saturday afternoon. Niagara Rockbridge won the title during the 69th annual pageant.

Participants competed in a sheep butchering contest, traditional food competition, and business and traditional knowledge interview. They also displayed their traditional and contemporary talent skills.

Rockbridge takes the crown from Shaandiin Parrish, who held the title for two years. Last year’s pageant was canceled due to COVID.

