New Miss Navajo Nation crowned

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City and state officials, firefighters, and police officers gathered with the community at Civic Plaza to honor the men and women who went to work on 9/11 and never came home. Charles Cogburn is a retired Albuquerque Fire Dept. Lieutenant. He was also the keynote speaker at the ceremony. He shares, “It was just a horrendous day in our nation's history and it's a day we really need to stop, remember, and honor those who died that day.”

Cogburn was deployed to Afghanistan and started the tradition of the stair climb in 2003. “When we're in the stairs it's somber, all you hear is footsteps.” He says it was a personal way to honor and respect those who were lost that day. When he came back from serving overseas, he shared it with his Albuquerque engine crew.