New mining regulations passed in Santa Fe County

New Mexico

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE)- Companies mining in Santa Fe County must obey new rules if they want to do business there.

Following a vote by the Santa Fe County commission Tuesday, applicants must now submit a background report including whether a proposed project could affect public health, safety or welfare of residents. They must also submit potential impacts on the county’s water soil and other natural resources.

The push for stricter regulations comes just in time to have an effect on a drilling project in the national forest north of Pecos.

