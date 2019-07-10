New Mexico Tourism Dept. releases 2018 visitation report

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Wednesday, the New Mexico Tourism Department released its 2018 visitation report which highlights trips made statewide.

The report revealed a total of an estimated 36.6 million trips were made to the state in 2018 which is a 3.4% increase from the previous year and a 22.8% since 2010.

The Tourism Department also listed an estimated 20.3 million marketable trips last year. These trips are the departments primary focus as they are not related to business, leisure, or visits to family or friends.

New Mexico Tourism Department Secretary Jen Paul Schroer also noted that the state saw an estimated 500,000 more overnight trips in 2018 than in 2017. That’s a total of 16.2 million overnight trips.

According to the report, New Mexico beat the national average in growth of overnight visits by 79% last year. The report also highlights visitor activities throughout the state.

During a overnight trip in New Mexico, the study reports that people are participating in specific activities at a higher rate than the U.S. average overnight trip. Those visiting New Mexico visit National State Park 22% of the time compared to the 10% national average.