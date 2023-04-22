NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Parts of New Mexico are seeing some wet conditions with lakes, rivers, and streams reaping the benefits.

“We had some really impressive snow numbers. The main point of this is just that we had a wet monsoon last year, and now, we’ve had a really wet winter this year. That’s really set us up well,” said Andrew Mangham with the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service and Bureau of Reclamation shared new numbers on Tuesday. They said snowmelt is collecting in New Mexico’s water supply at record levels.

For example, right now, they said the western two-thirds of the state is above average in water supply, while the southwest part of the state is seeing high numbers into the 45-50% range. Those in the northern parts of the state had a good winter as well.

“Water level-wise we are about 60 percent full capacity. We are coming out about a foot and a half every day. There are projections that we will get close to the upper 90 percentile towards mid-summer. It’s looking good,” said Superintendent at Navajo Lake State Park Caleb Bellah.

Bellah said the lake has over 1 million acres of water. He added they expect an influx of visitors this summer and are preparing for that. According to him, with all the new water, they will have to clear any debris from the waves.

The weather service said Elephant Butte also reached historic numbers, but they are not seeing as much as Navajo Lake. The weather service compared the water supply to 30 years of precipitation. The presentation mentioned the monsoon season will be an important factor to see if the state can stay away from a drought.