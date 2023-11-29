SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the last few years, New Mexico has implemented and expanded a new radio system for police and other first responders. Now, the upgraded system is set to see more than 12 million radio calls this year.

“Our previous system, which actually was a system of many disparate systems that then talked together, was totally inadequate,” Michael Rohrbacher, the director of public safety communications at the state’s Department of Information Technology told lawmakers in a Science, Technology and Telecommunications Committee meeting.

“The coverage was pretty bad. There was a large portion of the state that simply wasn’t covered, and it wasn’t unusual for State Police officers, for example, when they were in these areas, to have to fall back to their cell phones for communication,” Rohrbacher said. In some areas without cell phone coverage, they simply had no communications, he adds. “And that’s simply unacceptable for our state’s first responders.”

To fix the issue, the state switched from VHF radio to a new system, called “P25 Digital Trunked Radio System.” The new technology allows one single radio tower to support hundreds of different users – the old system would have needed individual hardware at the tower for each government entity that wants to use the radio.

The project began with planning back in 2014. Now, with tens of millions of dollars invested, the system is working for nearly 50 agencies around the state. And the system has helped with more than just talking due to the ability to geolocate.

“This gives us and radio dispatchers the ability to see where radios are physically, on a map, and what they’re doing, what channel they’re on,” Rohrbacher explained. “This has proved very very useful. For example, at Balloon Fiesta, we had an officer that actually was experiencing a medical emergency and couldn’t explain where he was – we were able to locate him on the map and get help to him.”

The radio system is already in use across the state. But the Department of Information Technology is still working on expanding coverage. Currently, Bernalillo, Doña Ana, and Valencia counties have more than 90% coverage. But other counties, particularly in rural New Mexico, lack coverage.

To fill in the gaps, the department is focusing on building coverage near roadways. Currently, the project is in year six out of a 10-year deployment timeline.