NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s September unemployment rate stayed the same as the month before, but it was up compared to last year.

Nationally, the unemployment rate for September 2023 was 3.8%. In New Mexico, it was 3.7%. The rate in September 2022 was 3.5%.

Over the last year, ‘nonagricultural payroll’ employment grew by 15,300 jobs. The construction industry grew by 6.4%, and mining was up 13.2%.

Business jobs were down 4.8%, and trade/transportation/utilities fell jobs .9%.

For more details on September’s report, click here.