NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico did not see any change in its unemployment rate in April according to the jobs report. The state reported the rate stayed steady at 5.3% compared to the national average of 3.6%. In April 2021, New Mexico had an unemployment rate of 7.3% and the United States had an unemployment rate of 6.0%.

Leisure and hospitality saw the largest employment growth with a gain of 17,600 jobs compared to the previous year. Construction grew by 5,100 jobs and retail trade gained 3,900 jobs.