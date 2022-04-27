LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico’s Teacher of the Year was at the White House today for the National Teacher of the Year event. Lorynn Guerrero is a language arts teacher at New America School in Las Cruces. Guerrero grew up in Las Cruces and began her career teaching middle and high school in Hatch in 2006. “I never expected anything like this. What I really want to see is my students walk across the stage with their graduation diploma. That’s what I look forward to,” said Guerrero.

She started a program to help teen parents stay in school, something that is still a focus for her through this process. Today, all state Teachers of the Year attended the ceremony. Kurt Russell, a teacher from Ohio, won the title this year.