NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new report has found that New Mexico’s rural roads are some of the most deteriorated in the country. The report found 32% of New Mexico’s rural roads have significant deficiencies which is third highest in the nation.

An additional 22% are in mediocre condition. The report also found that 6% of the state’s rural bridges are structurally deficient. To read the report and see how New Mexico stacks up against other states, visit TRIP’s website.