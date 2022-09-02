NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is quickly becoming a cannabis capital. Recreational cannabis sales are growing and so are the number of stores wanting to sell it. But that growth may soon slow down.

Recreational cannabis became legal in New Mexico several months ago. Now, there are many businesses that want to open up. “I think there is just a lot of excitement in Cannabis when any new market opens up. There is a rush of people that want to get into new markets. That’s likely what’s happening here in New Mexico,” said Jess Franz, Co-Founder Fireflower Craft Cannabis.

According to New Mexico’s Cannabis Control Division, there are 478 licensed retailers in the state. Compared to Colorado which legalized recreational marijuana before New Mexico in 2012; they have 665 retail stores open.

“It’s about half the cost to open a new store in New Mexico than say in Arizona. It’s an attractive opportunity to be first but we’re starting to see that that market is getting really flooded and it’s hard for some of these independent people to really have the business to stay open long term because as there’s so many people coming into the market,” said Pat Davis, Weeds Cannabis Services Co-Founder.

According to New Mexico’s Cannabis Control Division, there are over 1,400 approved licenses. That includes licenses for producers, retailers, manufacturers, and micro-producers. “We simply don’t have enough suppliers to fill all the stores and so many folks are ready to open just can’t put enough stuff on the shelves to pay the bills,” said Davis.

Other states have a cap on the number of cannabis retail stores. Davis says by next year, many of these smaller stores may have to close. “The state has a provision in the law that says if we have an oversupply they can slow down the number of licenses but we’re not there yet,” said Davis.

The Cannabis Control Division told KRQE there have been more than 1,800 applications for growing or selling licenses. Since April 1, sales of recreational cannabis have totaled well over $87 million.