New Mexico’s portion of Permian Basin puts $2.8B into state general fund

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s portion of the Permian Basin is making headlines for its massive financial contributions to the state. Recently, the Delaware basin near Carlsbad and Artesia, and the San Juan Basin were featured in Forbes.

The article says in 2019 and early 2020, before the pandemic, the combined market value of oil and gas produced in New Mexico was about $2 billion a month. That’s roughly $24 billion a year.

In fiscal year 2020, oil and gas revenue made up nearly a third of the state’s general fund. However, recently, President Biden has put a pause on new drilling permits on federal lands, causing some to wonder how this will effect one of the New Mexico’s biggest economic drivers.