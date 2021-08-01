New Mexico’s pause on evictions remains active

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –The federal freeze on most evictions expired this weekend but the state supreme court’s pause on evictions remains active. The New Mexico Supreme Court has not set an expiration date for the state’s moratorium just yet. That’s keeping more tenants in their homes, for now.

“There’s a certain benchmark that the state has to meet. I believe the distribution is $46 million dollars before September 30,” explains Brie Sillery, with the NM Coalition to End Homelessness. According to officials, federal funds are still available for New Mexico renters who make at or below 80% of the area’s median income, have been affected by COVID, and are at risk of homelessness.

Sillery says, “There are other pots of rental assistance: money that will be available so this will be a continuation and in terms of timing those conversations, I think will start to come out soon. But as of right now, there’s no definitive answer.”

With the federal moratorium ending July 31, US Representative Cori Bush slept outside the capitol to protest the end of the eviction freeze. She says, “We can’t go home or go on vacation while seven million, eight, nine, possibly eleven million people lose their homes”

The state’s administrative office of the courts is reporting evictions fell by 40% or about 2,000 annual evictions for the year ending in February. Even with the stay-on evictions in New Mexico, officials say landlords can still file for evictions for other lease violations like property damage or violence.

Albuquerque’s Family and Community Services Department tells KRQE the rental and utility payment assistance program is prepared for new applicants. Eligible households may receive up to 15 months of assistance, though they will need to reapply every three months.

How do I apply?

If you live in any New Mexico county or within the Albuquerque city limits – Apply Here

If you live in Bernalillo County, outside of ABQ city limits – Apply Here

If you live in Doña Ana County – Apply Here

If you are having trouble with the application, please call 1-833-485-1334 to speak to a representative