NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Senate has confirmed Patrick Allen as the state’s next health secretary.

Allen will replace Dr. David Scrase, who ran the department on an acting basis from 2021 to 2022. Scrase will retire from his post at the Human Services Department later this month.

Allen is the fourth health secretary of the Lujan Grisham Administration. He previously worked as the director of the Oregon Health Authority. In Oregon, he led the agency’s response to COVID-19 and guided Oregon’s statewide Medicaid plan and behavioral health system. For more info on Allen, check out this KRQE News 13 story.